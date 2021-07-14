Gujarat HC to launch live streaming of proceedings of willing benches on Saturday

The Gujarat High Court will formally launch a live streaming of court proceedings of all ''willing benches'' on Saturday, nearly nine months after an experimental live telecast of the first court garnered 41 lakh views and 65,000 subscribers on its official YouTube channel, it was announced on Wednesday.

The HC will formally launch live streaming of court proceedings of the ''rest of the willing Benches'' at an online function on Saturday (July 17) where Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will be the chief guest, said a release from the Registrar General of the High Court.

Advertisement

The Gujarat HC had first started live streaming of proceedings of the first court on an experimental basis from October 26, 2020, which could be accessed by anyone through YouTube.

“This pilot exercise has successfully continued for more than eight months so far with more than 65,000 subscribers and 41 lakh views received by the official YouTube channel of the High Court of Gujarat,” said the release.

“To take forward the implementation of this initiative for the rest of the willing Benches of the High Court, live streaming rules were framed and approved by the Full Court [Chamber Meeting] of the High Court on June 20.

''With implementation of these rules, the live streaming of court proceedings of the High Court is going to be formally launched in an online inaugural function on July 17,” it said.

Justice DY Chandrachud of the Supreme Court, who is also the chairman of the e-committee of the SC, will be the guest of honour, while Justice M R Shah will be the special guest, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)