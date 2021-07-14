Left Menu

UK adds Balearic Islands to amber list in blow to younger tourists

It is slowly lifting restrictions and from July 19 it will allow fully-vaccinated passengers to travel without quarantine to all countries except those with the highest COVID-19 risk, which are on a red list. After a travel review, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Ibiza, Majorca and Minorca had been added to the amber list for travel, which means that those younger adults who have not yet had both shots would need to quarantine at home for 10 days.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 22:58 IST
UK adds Balearic Islands to amber list in blow to younger tourists

Travellers returning to England from the Balearic Islands from next week will have to quarantine at home unless they have had both COVID vaccines following a change in policy that could spell bad news for young holidaymakers.

Britain has one of the fastest vaccination programmes in the world but so far the government has effectively prevented travel to most countries through quarantine and testing rules. It is slowly lifting restrictions and from July 19 it will allow fully-vaccinated passengers to travel without quarantine to all countries except those with the highest COVID-19 risk, which are on a red list.

After a travel review, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Ibiza, Majorca and Minorca had been added to the amber list for travel, which means that those younger adults who have not yet had both shots would need to quarantine at home for 10 days. Shapps said the status of the islands had changed due to a sharp rise in cases. The British Virgin Islands were also moved to amber.

The government also put Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone on to its red list, meaning anyone travelling from there would need to quarantine in a hotel. "Travel continues to be different from usual, and passengers should check latest travel advice from the Foreign Office and be prepared for longer wait times and more checks during their journey," the government said.

The government is adding Hong Kong and Bulgaria to the green list from July 19, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021