UK adds Balearic Islands to amber list in blow to younger tourists

Travellers returning to England from the Balearic Islands from next week will have to quarantine at home unless they have had both COVID vaccines following a change in policy that could spell bad news for young holidaymakers.

Britain has one of the fastest vaccination programmes in the world but so far the government has effectively prevented travel to most countries through quarantine and testing rules. It is slowly lifting restrictions and from July 19 it will allow fully-vaccinated passengers to travel without quarantine to all countries except those with the highest COVID-19 risk, which are on a red list.

Advertisement

After a travel review, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Ibiza, Majorca and Minorca had been added to the amber list for travel, which means that those younger adults who have not yet had both shots would need to quarantine at home for 10 days. Shapps said the status of the islands had changed due to a sharp rise in cases. The British Virgin Islands were also moved to amber.

The government also put Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone on to its red list, meaning anyone travelling from there would need to quarantine in a hotel. "Travel continues to be different from usual, and passengers should check latest travel advice from the Foreign Office and be prepared for longer wait times and more checks during their journey," the government said.

The government is adding Hong Kong and Bulgaria to the green list from July 19, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)