Four killed in Punjab road crash

Four people were killed when the car they were traveling in was involved in an accident with a truck near Chandigarh bypass road in here, police said on Thursday.

Those who died were aged between 25-30, police said, adding the accident occurred in Shergarh village on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Three of the car occupants died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Ludhiana, said Assistant Sub-Inspector of police Sukhdev Singh, who is the in-charge of Purhiran Chowki.

