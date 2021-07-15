Left Menu

Aragen announces partnership with Skyhawk Therapeutics, aimed at developing novel small molecule therapeutics that correct RNA expression

Aragen Life Sciences (formerly, GVK BIO), a leading Contract Research and Development Organization (CRDO), headquartered out of Hyderabad, India, announced that it has been selected by Skyhawk Therapeutics, a leader in the development of small molecule therapeutics that correct RNA expression, as its partner in India.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-07-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 13:02 IST
Aragen announces partnership with Skyhawk Therapeutics, aimed at developing novel small molecule therapeutics that correct RNA expression
Aragen Life Sciences. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aragen Life Sciences (formerly, GVK BIO), a leading Contract Research and Development Organization (CRDO), headquartered out of Hyderabad, India, announced that it has been selected by Skyhawk Therapeutics, a leader in the development of small molecule therapeutics that correct RNA expression, as its partner in India. Through this collaboration, Aragen will provide Skyhawk with various discovery chemistry and biology service solutions.

This partnership is focused on accelerating Skyhawk's research pipeline. "We are delighted to have been selected by Skyhawk Therapeutics as its partner in India. At Aragen, we believe that in every molecule is the possibility for better health. It is with this spirit that we look forward to leveraging Aragen's 20 years of discovery research expertise to help Skyhawk advance the development of its novel small molecule therapeutics targeting some of the world's most intractable diseases," said Manni Kantipudi, CEO of Aragen. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021