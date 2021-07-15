Amazon India announces 11 new fulfilment centres; expands 9 existing ones

Amazon on Thursday announced the expansion of its operational network to offer more than 43 million cubic feet of storage space for sellers across India. With the launch of 11 new fulfilment centres and the expansion of 9 existing ones, the e-commerce giant now has more than 60 fulfilment centres across the country.

In a press release, Amazon said that some of these new fulfilment centres will be operational ahead of the upcoming Prime Day 2021 shopping event and the remaining ones will be operational before the festive season.

Advertisement

"The rapid expansion of our fulfilment network accelerates on our commitment to serve and empower small and medium businesses in India and customers. With the increased storage capacity of 43 million cubic feet, we will continue to seamlessly cater to the growing demand of our customers, while offering a better experience with a wider selection and faster delivery," said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon.

Most of the buildings across Amazon India's fulfilment network are designed to be energy efficient and net water zero with multiple initiatives such as on-site and off-site solar panels, rainwater collection tanks, recharge wells to replenish water into aquifers, sewage treatment plants, and ultra-low water-efficient fixtures.

Sellers across India use Fulfilment By Amazon (FBA) to send their products to Amazon's fulfilment centres and once an order is placed, Amazon picks, packs and ships the order to the customer, provides customer service and manages returns on behalf of the sellers.

Commenting on Amazon India's expansion, Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog, said, "I am happy to see the focussed investments by Amazon across Indian states in building and scaling the state-of-the-art infrastructure. This will play a critical role in supporting MSMEs jump-start from the economic disruptions of COVID-19 pandemic and accelerate their journey towards being digital entrepreneurs."