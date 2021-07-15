Left Menu

Bisleri makes foray into personal care segment; launches hand purifiers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Leading bottled water maker Bisleri International on Thursday announced to launch hand purifiers, making a foray into the personal care segment.

Bisleri's range of hand purifiers are in gel and multipurpose spray formats, the company said in a statement.

The company is sensing good opportunity into the sanitiser segment, which has become a necessity since the beginning of the pandemic.

Bisleri International CEO Angelo George said there has been exciting growth in the personal hygiene segment triggered by increasing health and hygiene concerns.

''We also learnt from consumer research that the needs have evolved beyond just protection against germs. Consumers were seeking products that provide moisturisation and offer refreshing fragrances.

''We developed Bisleri hand purifiers with these enhanced features in premium packaging, to provide a superior experience,'' he said.

Bisleri's gel are available in 50, 100 and 200 ml stock keeping units (SKUs) and multipurpose spray variants available in 100 ml and 200 ml bottles.

''With our distribution reach throughout the country, the exciting range of Bisleri hand purifiers are available at leading general trade stores, pharmacies and modern trade outlets as well as e-commerce platforms,'' said George.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

