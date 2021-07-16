PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Deutsche Bank's Spanish mis-selling scandal widens https://on.ft.com/2U7X5M1 - UK watchdog criticises lack of central co-ordination on climate goals https://on.ft.com/2U7i7dD

- Jack Dorsey says Square will launch bitcoin DeFi platform https://on.ft.com/3z03CXG - Bank of England urged to spell out plans to curb inflation https://on.ft.com/3emfs6y

Overview - Deutsche Bank may have mis-sold foreign exchange derivatives to more than 50 companies in Spain, suggesting the scope of a scandal that has already led to the exit of two senior bankers is wider than previously thought.

- National Audit Office criticised the UK government over its failure to work with local authorities in England on reaching net zero, blaming a "lack of clarity" around council responsibilities. - Fintech company Square Inc is creating a new business focused on bitcoin, Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said in a tweet on Thursday.

- The Bank of England needs to provide a better justification for believing the rise in inflation is temporary, according to an influential parliamentary committee, which also queried the need for continued quantitative easing. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

