Gold worth Rs 34.46 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport

Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) nabbed two passengers who arrived from Dubai and seized smuggled gold worth Rs 34.46 lakh from them.

They had concealed the gold in paste form inside the bottom portion of their suitcases, a Customs release here said.

Advertisement

The detained passengers are Mohammed Ansar Kayyar (34) from Uppala in Kasaragod and Mohammed Moosa Miyas (18) from Kozhikode in Kerala.

Both had come by an Air India Express flight on Thursday.

Gold worth Rs 34,46,464 weighing 703 grams (net) was seized from the duo.

The customs team was led by deputy commissioner Praveen Kandi, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)