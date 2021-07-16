Russian passenger plane goes missing in Siberia - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-07-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 16:01 IST
A Russian passenger plane has gone missing outside the Siberian city of Tomsk, the Interfax news agency cited a source as saying on Friday.
It was not immediately clear how many people were on board with estimates ranging gtom 13-17.
