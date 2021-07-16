Left Menu

Moscow cancels QR code COVID-19 restriction for bars and restaurants

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-07-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 16:18 IST
  • Russia

Moscow residents will no longer have to present a QR code demonstrating they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have immunity in order to sit inside cafes, restaurants and bars from July 19, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

Since June 28, Muscovites have had to present a QR code that proves they have had a vaccine, a negative test or immunity to be able to sit inside, but outdoor terraces remained open to all.

Sobyanin, speaking on state television, said the rate of vaccination had sped up in the capital and that the restriction could therefore be relaxed.

