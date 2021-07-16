All passengers survive after plane makes hard landing in Siberia
All 19 people on board a Russian Antonov An-28 passenger plane that vanished from radars in Siberia survived after the aircraft made a hard landing on Friday, the emergencies ministry said. The aircraft -- operated by SiLA, a small airline offering regional flights in Siberia -- went missing while flying from the town of Kedrovy to the city of Tomsk.
All 19 people on board a Russian Antonov An-28 passenger plane that vanished from radars in Siberia survived after the aircraft made a hard landing on Friday, the emergencies ministry said.
The aircraft -- operated by SiLA, a small airline offering regional flights in Siberia -- went missing while flying from the town of Kedrovy to the city of Tomsk. But the aircraft was located after helicopters were dispatched to search for it.
The ministry said all 19 people on board had survived and were now being evacuated from the site. The incident comes less than two weeks after a similar aircraft, an Antonov An-26, crashed into a cliff in poor visibility conditions on the remote Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's far east, killing all 28 people on board.
An Antonov-28, the same type of plane that went missing over Tomsk, crashed in a Kamchatka forest in 2012, killing 10 people. Investigators said both pilots were drunk at the time of the crash. Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years but accidents, especially involving ageing planes in far-flung regions, are not uncommon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Olympics-Rhythmic gymnastics-Israel's Ashram to challenge Russian dominance
Guatemala not yet seeking refund from Russia over vaccine delays: minister
Russia rejects renewing aid from Iraq to Syria's northeast
Moscow begins booster vaccine campaign as Russia's COVID-19 cases surge
Russian navy conducts live fire exercise in Black Sea as Ukraine, NATO drill