Left Menu

USTR to join WTO negotiations on domestic services regulations

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 23:55 IST
USTR to join WTO negotiations on domestic services regulations
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States intends to join World Trade Organization negotiations on strengthening domestic licensing procedures for services professionals, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday, adding it supports concluding the initiative by a WTO ministerial meeting in November.

USTR said in a statement that the WTO Joint Statement Initiative on Services Domestic Regulation is an opportunity to improve the transparency and fairness of processes for obtaining overseas licenses for U.S. professionals to provide services, such as engineers, architects, and environmental consultants. It also can help firms in retailing, express delivery and financial services, USTR said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021