USTR to join WTO negotiations on domestic services regulations

The United States intends to join World Trade Organization negotiations on strengthening domestic licensing procedures for services professionals, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday, adding it supports concluding the initiative by a WTO ministerial meeting in November.

USTR said in a statement that the WTO Joint Statement Initiative on Services Domestic Regulation is an opportunity to improve the transparency and fairness of processes for obtaining overseas licenses for U.S. professionals to provide services, such as engineers, architects, and environmental consultants. It also can help firms in retailing, express delivery and financial services, USTR said.

