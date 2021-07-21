Left Menu

Tesla plans to open its charging network to other EVs later this year

"We're making our Supercharger network open to other EVs later this year," Musk said on Tuesday, adding that over time Tesla's charging network will be opened to other electric vehicles in all countries.

Tesla Inc plans to open its network of superchargers to other electric vehicles later this year, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Twitter.

The electric-car maker's fast charging network, with over 25,000 superchargers globally, has given it a competitive edge. Meanwhile, other carmakers have formed alliances or invested in startups for networks as they rush new electric vehicle entrants to market. "We're making our Supercharger network open to other EVs later this year," Musk said on Tuesday, adding that over time Tesla's charging network will be opened to other electric vehicles in all countries. (https://bit.ly/3xVK1rt)

Germany's transport minister said last month he was trying to convince Tesla to open its charging network to other carmakers to make it easier for drivers of electric vehicles to charge. (https://reut.rs/3Bn8wA0) In the United States, President Joe Biden's administration late last month embraced a bipartisan Senate deal to spend $1.2 trillion on infrastructure projects, including $7.5 billion on electric vehicle infrastructure, including charging stations. (https://reut.rs/3roxfiH)

Charging companies such as Blink Charging Co, EVgo Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc and Volkswagen's Electrify America are also building out charging networks across the United States. Improvement in charging infrastructure across U.S. could encourage more Americans to buy electric vehicles, giving General Motors and Ford Motor much-needed fuel in the battle against Tesla.

