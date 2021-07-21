No. 2 U.S. diplomat Sherman to visit China July 25-26 -State Dept.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit China on July 25-26, the State Department said on Wednesday, as part of an Asia trip that includes stops in Japan, South Korea and Mongolia.

"The Deputy Secretary will discuss areas where we have serious concerns about PRC actions, as well as areas where our interests align," the State Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)