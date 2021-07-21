Left Menu

Railway Police constable saves life of 10-year-old boy at Mumbai suburban station

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 21-07-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 22:59 IST
Railway Police constable saves life of 10-year-old boy at Mumbai suburban station
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An alert Railway Police constable saved the life of a ten-year-old boy who fell on the tracks while alighting from a suburban train at Vasai Road station, the GRP said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 11.20 am on Tuesday, they said.

The boy, while getting down from a Virar-bound local train, slipped and fell into the gap between the platform and the tracks, the Goverment Railway Police said in a release.

As the train stopped, constable A S Thanabeer, who was on duty at the platform, rushed in and pulled out the boy and took him to a nearby hospital, the release said.

The swift action by the policeman saved the life of the boy, who was admitted to the hospital for treatment, it said.

A video of the constable carrying the boy in his arms to the hospital has gone viral in social medial.

Vasai Road is a distant suburb of Mumbai and falls on the suburban section of the Western Railway. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021