Left Menu

Ireland's Davy offloads fund management unit as sell-off begins

An inquiry into 16 staff members at Ireland's largest stockbroker found they sought to profit in 2014 by taking the opposite side of a bond deal with a client, without telling the client or compliance officials. Davy was fined 4.1 million euros ($4.84 million) in March and was dropped as a primary dealer in Irish government bonds, leading to the closure of its bond desk.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 22-07-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 13:20 IST
Ireland's Davy offloads fund management unit as sell-off begins
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland's Davy Stockbrokers has sold its fund management and servicing unit to IQ-EQ, the Luxembourg-headquartered investor services group said on Thursday, part of the sale of the entire business following a record central bank fine. An inquiry into 16 staff members at Ireland's largest stockbroker found they sought to profit in 2014 by taking the opposite side of a bond deal with a client, without telling the client or compliance officials.

Davy was fined 4.1 million euros ($4.84 million) in March and was dropped as a primary dealer in Irish government bonds, leading to the closure of its bond desk. It subsequently put itself up for sale. The inquiry's findings caused public outcry in Ireland where the actions of some bankers during the financial crisis a decade ago are still raw.

IQ-EQ, which launched a dedicated funds business in Ireland earlier this year, did not disclose any financial details of the deal. It said Davy Global Fund Management, which employs 83 mainly Irish-based staff servicing domestic and international clients, will rebrand to IQ-EQ following completion of the transaction, which is expected by the end of 2021.

Local media have said Bank of Ireland, the country's largest bank by assets, are favourites to buy the remainder of Davy's business. Davy is also Ireland's largest wealth manager, with around 8.5 billion euros of assets under management, and is a corporate broker for some of the largest firms listed on the Irish stock exchange. ($1 = 0.8477 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021