Ford drives in two automatic trims of Figo with price starting at Rs 7.75 lakh

Ford India on Thursday said it has launched two automatic variants of its hatchback Figo, priced at Rs 7.75 lakh and Rs 8.2 lakh respectively. (ex-showroom) Available in Titanium and Titanium+ trims, the new Figo AT offers a six-speed, torque converter automatic transmission that is paired to BSVI compliant 1.2 liter petrol engine, the automaker said in a statement.

The new variants, with a greater value for money, continue to be a performance leader in the compact car segment, delivering 96PS of power and 119 Nm of peak torque, it added.

"Ford is committed to serving customers in India and is proud to introduce the world-class automatic technology for customers in the mass-market segment," Ford India Executive Director for Marketing, Sales, and Service Vinay Raina noted.

The company is confident that the new Figo AT will be an automatic choice for several new buyers who don't believe in look-alike automatics like AMT, he added. The trim offers a sport mode and SelectShift features on the six-speed automatic transmission.

In Sport Mode, the transmission will select the optimum gear with shifts happening faster for more responsive driving while the SelectShift feature will enable the driver to change gears manually using a toggle switch on the gearshift lever, Ford said.

The Figo At also comes with various new features like rain-sensing wipers, electrochromic IRVM for greater convenience and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, side and curtain airbags, standard dual front airbags, traction control system, electronic stability control, and hill launch among others.

