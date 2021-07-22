eThekwini and Toyota commit to safeguard investment in Durban

The eThekwini Municipality and Toyota South Africa have committed to safeguard the motor company's investment and other businesses in Durban and to continue to create a conducive environment for the car manufacturer and other investors to thrive.

The parties made the commitment during a meeting on Tuesday, aimed to address the concerns raised by Toyota following last week's civil unrest in the city.

Speaking with Toyota management, eThekwini Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the city, working with all law enforcement agencies, has put tough measures in place to safeguard businesses after the week-long civil unrest that engulfed the city.

"We are also accelerating discussions about the construction of the new automotive supplier park which is going to be a catalyst for job creation and business opportunities. We have a long-standing relationship with Toyota and we are pleased that the company has committed itself to remain in Durban, and most importantly to expand its investment," said Kaunda.

Toyota South Africa CEO, Andrew Kirby commended the city for addressing the concerns raised by the company regarding the impact of the unrest.

Kirby said Toyota would not leave Durban, KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa. After six days of work stoppages, the company resumed its operations on Tuesday.

"We are looking forward to continuing with our plans of expanding investment through the construction of the auto supply park which has the potential of encouraging Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the city and create much-needed jobs," said Kirby.

Unsafe looted meat and poultry

Meanwhile, the municipality has warned the public not to eat meat and poultry products that were looted at the Sequence Cold Storage Warehouse in Hammarsdale during the recent unrest as it is unsafe for eating.

"The City's Environmental Health Department inspected the facility and found that the meat products from the warehouse could potentially be unsafe to consume. This perishable meat and poultry products could be unsafe due to the food items not being stored, kept and transported at the correct temperatures."

The public has been advised to urgently dispose of these products in a refuse bin and to take the refuse bag out on the scheduled collection day.

"The municipality urges the public not to bury or dump the contaminated food," the municipality said.

The public can call the Environmental Health Department with enquires on 031 311 3555.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)