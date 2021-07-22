Left Menu

Star Health files IPO papers with Sebi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 16:25 IST
Star Health files IPO papers with Sebi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 2,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to 60,104,677 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Those offering shares through the offer for sale are promoter and promoter group --Safecrop Investments India LLP, Konark Trust, MMPL Trust-- and existing investors-- Apis Growth 6 Ltd, Mio IV Star, University of Notre Dame Du Lac, Mio Star, ROC Capital Pty Ltd, Venkatasamy Jagannathan, Sai Satish, and Berjis Minoo Desai.

The public offer includes a reservation for eligible employees.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used to augment the company's capital base.

Star Health, a leading private health insurer in the country, is owned by a consortium of investors like Westbridge Capital and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

At present, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are the few insurance companies that are listed on the stock exchanges.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities, CLSA India, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, Jefferies India, Ambit, DAM Capital Advisors, and IIFL Securities are the merchant bankers to the issue.

The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021