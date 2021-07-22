OYO launches initiative to support families of hotel partners who fell victim to COVID-19
We also took up vaccination as our 1 people priority as soon as it was opened up for the 18 age group, resulting in more than 2,500 hotels now declaring their staff as fully vaccinated with the VaccinAid tag, Kapoor said.
Hospitality firm OYO on Thursday said it has launched an initiative 'Samarthan by OYO' to provide several welfare benefits to the families of its hotel partners and homeowners who fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bereavement support to the families of the partners includes measures such as funding the education of up to two children for five years, and extending medical coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh for the spouse and one child for a period of three years, OYO said in a statement.
The company, apart from granting three months' commission of take-rate and waiving off the recovery charges, will also provide mentorship and internship opportunities to the eligible members of the deceased partner, it added.
''We acknowledge the contribution of OYO's independent, small hotel and homeowners. Hundreds of OYO's partners came forward selflessly to support the country with quarantine, self-isolation, and accommodation requirements. Some of these hotel partners even lost their lives while serving society and their customers,'' OYO India & South-East Asia CEO Rohit Kapoor said.
This is OYO's small contribution to acknowledge their efforts, he added. ''We also took up vaccination as our #1 people priority as soon as it was opened up for the 18+ age group, resulting in more than 2,500+ hotels now declaring their staff as fully vaccinated with the 'VaccinAid' tag'', Kapoor said.
