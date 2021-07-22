Left Menu

MP extends ban on bus service with Maha till July 28

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-07-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 17:08 IST
MP extends ban on bus service with Maha till July 28
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has extended the ban on movement of passenger buses to Maharashtra till July 28, an official said.

MP's additional transport commissioner Arvind Saxena issued an order to this effect on Wednesday.

The earlier order issued was applicable till July 21.

The MP government suspended the passenger bus operations with Maharashtra in March this year in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the western state.

It has already lifted the ban on bus operations with Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh reported 15 fresh cases of COVID-19, raising the infection tally to 7,91,704.

No new casualty was reported and the COVID-19 death toll in the state stood at 10,512, as per the state health department.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 8,159 new COVID-19 cases and 165 fresh fatalities, taking its infection tally to 62,37,755 and the death toll to 1,30,918, as per official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021