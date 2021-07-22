MP extends ban on bus service with Maha till July 28

The Madhya Pradesh government has extended the ban on movement of passenger buses to Maharashtra till July 28, an official said.

MP's additional transport commissioner Arvind Saxena issued an order to this effect on Wednesday.

The earlier order issued was applicable till July 21.

The MP government suspended the passenger bus operations with Maharashtra in March this year in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the western state.

It has already lifted the ban on bus operations with Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh reported 15 fresh cases of COVID-19, raising the infection tally to 7,91,704.

No new casualty was reported and the COVID-19 death toll in the state stood at 10,512, as per the state health department.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 8,159 new COVID-19 cases and 165 fresh fatalities, taking its infection tally to 62,37,755 and the death toll to 1,30,918, as per official data.

