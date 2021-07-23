Vee Technologies opens new delivery centre in Philippines

New York-Bengaluru co- headquartered IT services provider Vee Technologies has announced the opening of a new delivery centre in the Philippines to expand its global footprint.

The new delivery centre in Manila, the Philippines, will add to its existing centres in Pennsylvania, the USA and Bengaluru, Chennai and Salem, a company statement said on Friday.

For Vee Technologies, which services scores of healthcare and insurance providers in the USA, geographic spread enhances access to an equally talented manpower pool besides expanding its technology capabilities, it said.

Vee Technologies CEO Chocko Valliappa said, ''While eyeing new global markets with potential to fuel future growth our research pointed to the Philippines as an ideal destination.''

