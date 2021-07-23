Left Menu

Vee Technologies opens new delivery centre in Philippines

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-07-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 14:09 IST
Vee Technologies opens new delivery centre in Philippines
  • Country:
  • India

New York-Bengaluru co- headquartered IT services provider Vee Technologies has announced the opening of a new delivery centre in the Philippines to expand its global footprint.

The new delivery centre in Manila, the Philippines, will add to its existing centres in Pennsylvania, the USA and Bengaluru, Chennai and Salem, a company statement said on Friday.

For Vee Technologies, which services scores of healthcare and insurance providers in the USA, geographic spread enhances access to an equally talented manpower pool besides expanding its technology capabilities, it said.

Vee Technologies CEO Chocko Valliappa said, ''While eyeing new global markets with potential to fuel future growth our research pointed to the Philippines as an ideal destination.'' PTI RS APR ADMINISTRATOR APR ADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021