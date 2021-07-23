Left Menu

JSW Steel posts Rs 5,900 cr profit for Q1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 16:09 IST
JSW Steel posts Rs 5,900 cr profit for Q1
Image Credit: Twitter (@jswsteel)
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Steel on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,900 crore for June quarter 2021-22, mainly on account of higher income.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 582 crore for the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review jumped to Rs 29,100 crore from Rs 11,914 crore in the same period of the preceding financial year.

Expenses were at Rs 20,804 crore as against Rs 12,504 crore a year ago.

JSW Steel, a part of JSW Group, has significant presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and sports among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021