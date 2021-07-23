Left Menu

Railways lost 2,903 employees due to COVID-19: Rail Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 16:19 IST
Railways lost 2,903 employees due to COVID-19: Rail Minister
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Railways has lost 2,903 employees due to COVID-19, minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, he said settlement of dues has been made with families of deceased Railway employees in 2,782 cases.

''Indian Railways has a policy for giving appointment on compassionate ground to dependents of Railway servants who lose their lives in the course of duty or die in harness or are medically incapacitated.

''Dependents of family members of Railway employees who lost their life to COVID-19 are covered under the scheme of compassionate ground appointment,'' Vaishnaw said.

Out of a total of 2,903 cases of deaths due to COVID-19, compassionate appointments have been provided in 1,732 cases, he said, adding 8,63,868 Railway employees have been given the first dose of vaccine and 2,34,184 the second dose.

''A sufficient number of vaccination centres have been established and staff has been deployed for vaccination drive in Railways. ''Every effort is being made to vaccinate all Railway employees at the earliest subject to availability of vaccine doses and willingness of the employees to get vaccinated,'' Vaishnaw said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021