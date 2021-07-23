Over 1.2 lakh people in Rajasthan enrolled under Chiranjeevi health scheme: Official

More than 1.2 lakh people in Rajasthan have benefitted from the state government's flagship health scheme Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojna launched almost three months ago, a senior official said on Friday.

In the scheme, more than 1.3 crore families have already registered, which is nearly 80 per cent of the state's population.

Advertisement

“It is our priority to ensure that all citizens of the state can avail free treatment at a hospital near them. More than 1.2 lakh people have got benefitted through the scheme and 1.3 crore families have registered themselves under the scheme,” said Aruna Rajoria, CEO, State Health Assurance Agency.

The insurance scheme is acclaimed as the most affordable health policy by offering cashless annual insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh for all citizens of Rajasthan for a premium as low as Rs 850 per family, while registration under the scheme is free for families included in the National Food Security Act, Socioeconomic Caste Census 2011 beneficiaries, COVID-19 ex-gratia list, contractual workers and small and marginal farmers.

The scheme has empanelled more than 450 private and 756 public hospitals to extend the services for the betterment of the people.

The state government has also been continuously expanding its ambit of procedures covered under the scheme and included mucormycosis (black fungus) treatment as the number of related cases shot up during the second wave of the pandemic.

Initially though, the scheme had faced challenges as many reports of non-compliance by private hospitals were received by the state government. The government has thus established a 24x7 call centre answering every complaint.

Nodal officers have also been assigned to every zone to ensure every complaint gets resolved and registered beneficiaries receive their due benefits in empanelled hospitals, the statement said.

The state government has made a provision that if any empanelled hospital has taken money from any beneficiary of the scheme in the treatment relating to COVID-19 and mucormycosis (black fungus) in the second wave, it will be returned to them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)