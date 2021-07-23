Left Menu

Over 1.37 cr enrolled under PM skill development scheme

The government on Friday said that under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, 1.37 crore candidates have been enrolled and of them 1.29 crore candidates are trained or oriented as of July 10.Skill India Mission aims to empower the Indian youth through skill development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 17:20 IST
Over 1.37 cr enrolled under PM skill development scheme
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Friday said that under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, 1.37 crore candidates have been enrolled and of them 1.29 crore candidates are trained or oriented as of July 10.

Skill India Mission aims to empower the Indian youth through skill development. Under this mission, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is implementing its flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

PMKVY has two components - Short Term Training and Recognition of Prior Learning. ''Under PMKVY, as on July 10, 2021, 1.37 crore candidates have been enrolled; Out of which, 1.29 crore candidates are trained/oriented,'' Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

In a separate reply, he said 18,353 industrial units are imparting apprenticeship training in the country, at present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021