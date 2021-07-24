Left Menu

Two people killed, 2 others injured as truck collides into car in UP's Pratapgarh

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 24-07-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 14:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two women were killed and two others seriously injured when their car collided with a truck on a highway in the Kunda area here on Saturday morning, police said.

College professor Archita Srivastava (32), Anshi Srivastava (20), Rachit Srivastava (22) and Abhishant Srivastava (30) were going to Lucknow in a car from Bhadohi Patel Nagar when a container truck collided with it near Yadav Hotel on the Kunda Bypass, ASP (West) Rohit Misra said.

While Archita and Anshi died on the spot, the other two were seriously injured and referred to SRN Hospital in Allahabad.

After the accident, the driver escaped from the spot with the truck left by the road. Police are taking legal action after sending both the bodies for autopsy, the ASP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

