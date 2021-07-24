Vishnu Pillai is new Office managing partner for KPMG's Kochi office

KPMG has appointed Vishnu Pillai as Office Managing Partner for its Kochi office.

KPMG is a global network of professional firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services.

The company, in a release, said Pillai will lead the Kochi office in its market-facing activities across service lines in order to help clients address large and complex problems.

''Vishnu will also oversee Technology Enablement for the Southern region, where he has successfully steered KPMG in India's SAP business over the last two years,'' the company said.

On his appointment, Pillai said, he was excited to be taking on this role and looked forward to contributing to the vision of making KPMG in India the ''clear choice'' for clients across Kerala and larger southern region.

KPMG in India, a professional services firm, is the Indian member firm of KPMG International and was established in September 1993.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

