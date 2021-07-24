Left Menu

Vishnu Pillai is new Office managing partner for KPMG's Kochi office

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 24-07-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 15:05 IST
Vishnu Pillai is new Office managing partner for KPMG's Kochi office
  • Country:
  • India

KPMG has appointed Vishnu Pillai as Office Managing Partner for its Kochi office.

KPMG is a global network of professional firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services.

The company, in a release, said Pillai will lead the Kochi office in its market-facing activities across service lines in order to help clients address large and complex problems.

''Vishnu will also oversee Technology Enablement for the Southern region, where he has successfully steered KPMG in India's SAP business over the last two years,'' the company said.

On his appointment, Pillai said, he was excited to be taking on this role and looked forward to contributing to the vision of making KPMG in India the ''clear choice'' for clients across Kerala and larger southern region.

KPMG in India, a professional services firm, is the Indian member firm of KPMG International and was established in September 1993.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021