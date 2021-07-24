Left Menu

14 killed, 26 injured in warehouse fire in China

24-07-2021
Fourteen people died and 26 others were injured after a fire broke out at a warehouse in northeast China's Jilin province on Saturday, local authorities said.

The accident happened at a logistic warehouse in Jingyue high-tech industrial development zone at Jilin province's capital Changchun, according to officials with the zone.

Fourteen people were confirmed dead in the blaze, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the 26 injured, 12 were in severe condition, it said.

Rescue efforts are underway and authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

