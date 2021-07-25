8 killed, 2 injured in road accidents in MP

Eight people were killed and two others injured in two road accidents at Bhopal and Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

In the state capital, a truck collided with a car carrying five people at around 2 am near the 'Chinar Fortune City' on Bhopal-Hoshangabad Road, Misrod police station in-charge Niranjan Sharma told PTI.

The car was heading towards Misrod when a truck collided with it.

Four male car occupants, in the age group of 25 to 30 years, died on the spot, the official said.

Two of the deceased were identified as Aditya Pandey and Hitesh, both residents of Bhopal's Awadhpuri area. The two other deceased were yet to be identified, he said.

Another seriously injured person was undergoing treatment at a local private hospital, the official said.

After being alerted, the police and a team of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot and pulled the victims out of the ill-fated car by using iron cutters, he said.

The truck driver fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind, the official added.

In Singrauli, four people were killed when their auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a car near Badokhar village, about 30 km from the district headquarters, at around 8.30 am, Bargawa police station in-charge Nagendra Pratap Singh said. Two women passengers, aged 50 and 60 years, and the 18-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died on the spot, while another 25-year-old man succumbed during treatment in a hospital, he said.

Another injured person was undergoing treatment in a medical facility, he said.

The car driver was saved as the vehicle's airbag opened during a collision with the auto-rickshaw, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)