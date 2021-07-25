Left Menu

8 killed, 2 injured in road accidents in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-07-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 12:22 IST
8 killed, 2 injured in road accidents in MP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people were killed and two others injured in two road accidents at Bhopal and Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

In the state capital, a truck collided with a car carrying five people at around 2 am near the 'Chinar Fortune City' on Bhopal-Hoshangabad Road, Misrod police station in-charge Niranjan Sharma told PTI.

The car was heading towards Misrod when a truck collided with it.

Four male car occupants, in the age group of 25 to 30 years, died on the spot, the official said.

Two of the deceased were identified as Aditya Pandey and Hitesh, both residents of Bhopal's Awadhpuri area. The two other deceased were yet to be identified, he said.

Another seriously injured person was undergoing treatment at a local private hospital, the official said.

After being alerted, the police and a team of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot and pulled the victims out of the ill-fated car by using iron cutters, he said.

The truck driver fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind, the official added.

In Singrauli, four people were killed when their auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a car near Badokhar village, about 30 km from the district headquarters, at around 8.30 am, Bargawa police station in-charge Nagendra Pratap Singh said. Two women passengers, aged 50 and 60 years, and the 18-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died on the spot, while another 25-year-old man succumbed during treatment in a hospital, he said.

Another injured person was undergoing treatment in a medical facility, he said.

The car driver was saved as the vehicle's airbag opened during a collision with the auto-rickshaw, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021