Eight dead, four injured in multiple landslides in HP's Kinnaur district

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-07-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 16:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people were killed and four others injured in multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday, police said.

Multiple landslides occurred near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road, they added.

Heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveler carrying 11 people and of them, eight were killed and three were injured, according to the police.

In a similar incident, one person was injured in another landslide in Kinnaur district, they added.

The police said they have started rescue operations and further details are awaited.

