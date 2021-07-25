Eight dead, four injured in multiple landslides in HP's Kinnaur district

Eight people were killed and four others injured in multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday, police said.

Multiple landslides occurred near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road, they added.

Heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveler carrying 11 people and of them, eight were killed and three were injured, according to the police.

In a similar incident, one person was injured in another landslide in Kinnaur district, they added.

The police said they have started rescue operations and further details are awaited.