Eight dead, four injured in multiple landslides in HP's Kinnaur district
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-07-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 16:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Eight people were killed and four others injured in multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday, police said.
Multiple landslides occurred near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road, they added.
Heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveler carrying 11 people and of them, eight were killed and three were injured, according to the police.
In a similar incident, one person was injured in another landslide in Kinnaur district, they added.
The police said they have started rescue operations and further details are awaited.
Advertisement