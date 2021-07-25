Left Menu

Eight dead, four injured in multiple landslides in HP's Kinnaur district

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-07-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 16:54 IST
Eight people were killed and four others injured in multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday, police said.

Multiple landslides occurred near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road, they added.

Heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveller carrying 11 people and of them, eight were killed and three were injured, according to the police.

In a similar incident, one person was injured in another landslide in Kinnaur district, they added.

The police said they have started rescue operations and further details are awaited.

