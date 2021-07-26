China shares slump as education firms routed after new rules
A searing sell-off in education companies walloped Chinese shares on Monday after Beijing barred for-profit tutoring in core school subjects and restricted foreign investment in the sector. In early trade , China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.42%, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.02% and the Hang Seng index slipped 2.03%. Sub-indexes tracking education and related sectors declined sharply.
- Country:
- China
A searing sell-off in education companies walloped Chinese shares on Monday after Beijing barred for-profit tutoring in core school subjects and restricted foreign investment in the sector. In early trade , China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.42%, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.02% and the Hang Seng index slipped 2.03%.
Sub-indexes tracking education and related sectors declined sharply. The CSI Education Index was last down 7.6% and the Hang Seng Tech index slumped 3.73%. China's announcement on Friday it is banning for-profit tutoring in core school subjects to ease financial pressures on families sent shockwaves through its vast private education sector.
Hong Kong shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc crashed 35.76% after its U.S. shares plummeted more than 50% on Friday. The company provides tutoring and test preparation services in China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. rapper Lil Baby arrested in Paris for carrying cannabis - source; Actress Seydoux tests COVID positive ahead of Cannes appearances: Variety and more
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more
U.S.'s Yellen says expects to finalize tax changes for large firms in 2022
China calls additions to U.S. economic blacklist 'unreasonable suppression'
China commerce ministry criticises additions to U.S. economic black list