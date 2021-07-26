Left Menu

China shares slump as education firms routed after new rules

A searing sell-off in education companies walloped Chinese shares on Monday after Beijing barred for-profit tutoring in core school subjects and restricted foreign investment in the sector. In early trade , China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.42%, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.02% and the Hang Seng index slipped 2.03%. Sub-indexes tracking education and related sectors declined sharply.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 26-07-2021 07:31 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 07:31 IST
Sub-indexes tracking education and related sectors declined sharply. The CSI Education Index was last down 7.6% and the Hang Seng Tech index slumped 3.73%. China's announcement on Friday it is banning for-profit tutoring in core school subjects to ease financial pressures on families sent shockwaves through its vast private education sector.

Hong Kong shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc crashed 35.76% after its U.S. shares plummeted more than 50% on Friday. The company provides tutoring and test preparation services in China.

