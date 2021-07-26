Maha rains: Train traffic fully restored in ghat sections near Mumbai

Four days after suspension of train traffic on some routes near here due to heavy rains, all rail lines in the Thal and Bhor Ghat areas of neighboring Thane, Nashik, and Pune were restored on Monday morning, a Central Railway spokesperson said.

The Central Railway (CR) had suspended traffic at the Thal Ghat, which is also known as the Kasara Ghat, from 10.15 pm on July 21, while traffic at the Bhor ghat, popularly called the Khandala Ghat, was suspended at 12.30 am on July 22, following heavy rains, landslides, tree falls and mudslides at multiple locations.

The middle rail line at Thal ghat, located about 125 km from Mumbai on the border of Thane and Nashik districts, was declared safe at 6.50 am on Monday, CR's chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said.

Besides, the up rail line at Bhor ghat, situated about 100 km from here on the border of Raigad-Pune districts, was declared safe for passenger traffic at 8 am on Monday, he said.

The middle line at the Thal Ghat and the up line at the Bhor ghat had suffered extensive damage due to the monsoon fury. Hence, it took a long time for opening these lines for passenger traffic, Sutar said.

The up and down rail lines at the Thal Ghat, and the down and middle lines at the Bhor Ghat were opened for traffic on July 22.

Both the ghats are among the most challenging sections due to their steep gradient. Trains going towards the north and eastern parts of the country from Mumbai pass through the Thal Ghat, while trains going towards the south move via the Bhor Ghat.

The CR also opened the Karjat-Khopoli railway line in Raigad district for traffic from July 25 afternoon, Sutar said. Due to flooding, the ballast and embankment below the track near Kelavali station on the route was washed away on July 22 after heavy showers.

