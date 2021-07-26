Create an Emergency Fund with Bajaj Finance Online FD

Uncertainty is the root cause of all stress. Individuals face uncertainty when it comes to planning their children's future, health, financial emergencies, etc. Having a contingency plan in such situations alleviates some of the stress. Having a substantial secure amount at your disposal greatly helps during such unforeseen situations. Apart from uncertainties, increase in expenses and inflating prices have shed light on the need to have an emergency fund in place. There are multiple investment tools available to create an emergency fund. However, while choosing a plan one must prioritize safety and surety of returns. Hence, it is recommended to choose a financial tool that ranks lower on the risk parameter, when one is looking to create an emergency fund.

Fixed deposit is a low-risk investment avenue where one can get guaranteed returns, as the amount one receives at maturity won't be dependent on the dynamic market movements.

Investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD is a smart choice for creating an emergency fund. Here's why: Assured and attractive interest rates Bajaj Finance offers some of the highest FD interest rates up to 6.50%. For non-senior citizens, the applicable interest rate is 6.50%, and an extra 0.10% is offered to those who choose to invest online. Senior citizens can avail of an additional rate benefit of 0.25%, irrespective of the mode of investment.

To understand how one can create an emergency fund with Bajaj Finance FD, consider investing Rs. 20,00,000 as the principal amount. Given below is a tabular representation of returns at maturity.

Investor Profile Investment Amount (Rs.) Tenor Interest Rate Applicable Interest Payout (Rs.) Maturity Amount (Rs.) Senior Citizen 20,00,000 36 months 6.75% 4,32,953 24,32,953 Non-Senior Citizen (investing online) 20,00,000 36 months 6.60% 4,22,711 24,22,711 Non-Senior Citizen (Investing Offline) 20,00,000 36 months 6.50% 4,15,899 24,15,899 Thus, one is ensured of stable returns and substantial gains at maturity. This maturity amount can be used as a source of income to fund expenses till a normal cash flow is restored. Loan against FD This feature is especially useful in times of uncertainty when one requires additional funds to meet certain requirements. Generally withdrawing the amount before the maturity period can lead to a fall in the interest rate. However, Bajaj Finance offers an alternative, where one can avail of a loan against their FD to meet the urgent financial requirements. 75% of the fixed deposit amount can be availed as a loan. No interest will get deducted on resorting to this alternative.

Easy online investment process With Bajaj Finance online FD, one can invest in just a few minutes using a hassle-free, paperless online process. With this online FD process, one can opt for contactless deposits and simple document retrieval from the convenience of their own home. There is no need to wait in long queues, and as a senior citizen or non-senior citizen investing online, one can also receive a 0.25% and 0.10% additional rate benefit respectively. Investors can also calculate their returns before they choose to invest, by using the FD interest rate calculator available on the Bajaj Finserv website.

Safety and credibility Bajaj Finance is accredited with the highest safety ratings of FAAA/Stable by CRISIL and MAAA/Stable by ICRA. Higher safety ratings are an indication of timely payments and no defaults. With this, one can rest assured that your principal amount and steady returns are in safe hands.

Equipped with this information, investors can now consider investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD to be prepared for unforeseen emergencies. Image: Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit offers interest rates up to 6.75* p.a

