Left Menu

Telecom firm Lumen to sell Latin America business for $2.7 bln

Telecom company Lumen Technologies said on Monday it would sell its Latin American business to private equity firm Stonepeak for $2.7 billion. The business will operate as an independent, U.S.-headquartered portfolio company of Stonepeak after the deal closes and will be led by Hector Alonso, Lumen's president for the region.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 17:11 IST
Telecom firm Lumen to sell Latin America business for $2.7 bln
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Telecom company Lumen Technologies said on Monday it would sell its Latin American business to private equity firm Stonepeak for $2.7 billion.

The business will operate as an independent, U.S.-headquartered portfolio company of Stonepeak after the deal closes and will be led by Hector Alonso, Lumen's president for the region. Shares of Monroe, Louisiana-based Lumen rose 2.5% to $12.95 in premarket trading.

AustralianSuper, the country's largest pension fund, is also investing in the deal. The sale is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

Lumen, which changed its name from CenturyLink Inc last year to refocus its strategy on its fiber optics business, said it would continue to work with the Latin American business to serve joint customers in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021