Tokyo Olympics: Day 4 Medal tally
- Country:
- Japan
Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 4 at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Japan 8 2 3 13 2 USA 7 3 4 14 3 China 6 5 7 18 4 ROC 4 5 3 12 5 Great Britain3 3 1 7 6 Korea 3 0 4 7 7 Australia 2 1 3 6 8 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 9 Italy 1 4 4 9 10 France 1 2 2 5 11 Canada 1 2 1 4 12 Hungary 1 1 0 2 12 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 14 Croatia 1 0 1 2 14 Slovenia 1 0 1 2 16 Austria 1 0 0 1 16 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 16 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1 16 Iran 1 0 0 1 16 Norway 1 0 0 1 16 Philippines 1 0 0 1 16 Thailand 1 0 0 1 16 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1 24 Netherlands 0 3 0 3 25 Chinese Taipei0 2 0 2 26 Brazil 0 2 1 3 27 Georgia 0 2 0 2 28 Czech Republic 0 1 1 2 28 Spain 0 1 1 2 28 Indonesia 0 1 1 2 28 Serbia 0 1 1 2 28 Switzerland 0 1 1 2 33 Belgium 0 1 0 1 33 Bulgaria 0 1 0 1 33 India 0 1 0 1 33 Colombia 0 1 0 1 33 Denmark 0 1 0 1 33 Jordan 0 1 0 1 33 Romania 0 1 0 1 40 Germany 0 0 3 3 40 Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3 42 Egypt 0 0 2 2 42 Mongolia 0 0 2 2 42 Turkey 0 0 2 2 42 Ukraine 0 0 2 2 46 Cote d'Ivoire 0 0 1 1 46 Estonia 0 0 1 1 46 Israel 0 0 1 1 46 Kuwait 0 0 1 1 46 Mexico 0 0 1 1 46 New Zealand 0 0 1 1.
