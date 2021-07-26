Left Menu

Chinese market regulator strengthens protection for food delivery workers

Food delivery platforms in China, including Meituan and Alibaba's Ele.me, have attracted severe criticism on social media for their treatment of delivery workers, most of whom are not covered by basic social and medical insurance. Meituan will "resolutely implement" the guidelines and continue to "effectively enhance labour rights," it said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 20:39 IST
Chinese market regulator strengthens protection for food delivery workers

Food delivery platforms in China are being pushed to guarantee their workers with income above minimum pay, insurance and a relaxation in delivery deadlines, under a set of reforms announced on Monday by China's market regulator.

The guidelines were issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation along with six other administrative departments, including the National Development and Reform Commission, the Cyberspace Administration of China and the Ministry of Public Security. Food delivery platforms in China, including Meituan and Alibaba's Ele.me, have attracted severe criticism on social media for their treatment of delivery workers, most of whom are not covered by basic social and medical insurance.

Meituan will "resolutely implement" the guidelines and continue to "effectively enhance labour rights," it said in a statement. Alibaba's Ele.me did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Meituan has been working with the government to purchase employment injury insurance for its delivery drivers, the company's chief executive, Wang Xing, said on a conference call in May.

Investors are worrying about the rising cost of employing riders by the platforms, Reuters had previously reported. Meituan's Hong Kong-listed shares slumped nearly 14%, against a drop of 4.13% in the Hang Seng Index.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021