EXCLUSIVE-BHP delivers final contract offer to workers at Chile's Escondida copper mine - memo

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2021 06:22 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 06:22 IST
Labor contract negotiations at Chile's Escondida mine, the world's largest copper deposit, entered into a critical phase on Monday with the delivery of a final offer by operator BHP, according to an internal memo sent by the company to workers and seen by Reuters.

BHP told workers its offer "improves on the current contract and incorporates new benefits in areas highly-valued by workers." The union must put the offer to more than 2,300 members in a vote in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

