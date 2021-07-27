Left Menu

Tata Power distribution arm in Odisha ties up with CSCs to facilitate online bill payments in rural areas

The collaboration will help rural consumers of the joint venture company between Tata Power and the Odisha government pay their power bills to CSCs and Village Level Entrepreneurs VLEs, he said.It has always been our prime focus to enhance customer experience through numerous initiatives.

Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd has partnered with authorities of Common Service Centres (CSCs) under the Digital India Programme to facilitate online payment of electricity bills in rural areas, an official said on Tuesday. The collaboration will help rural consumers of the joint venture company between Tata Power and the Odisha government pay their power bills to CSCs and Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), he said.

''It has always been our prime focus to enhance customer experience through numerous initiatives. In this journey, the collaboration with CSCs will make our bill payment process convenient for rural customers," TPCODL chief executive officer M Shenbagam said. Over 5,800 CSCs and VLEs are operating in areas where the power utility supplies electricity. Common Service Centres are the access points for delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, education and agriculture programmes in rural and remote areas of the country, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd managing director Dinesh Tyagi said. CSCs can also help people get new power connections and maintenance work, he added.

