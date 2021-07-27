Left Menu

Germany set to tighten entry rules for travellers - Funke media

The health ministry wants "an expansion of test requirements upon entry as quickly as possible", the Funke group newspapers cited a document as saying. Until now, only air passengers and those entering from high-risk areas have to provide a negative coronavirus test unless they are fully vaccinated or have recovered.

Germany set to tighten entry rules for travellers - Funke media
Germany is preparing to tighten requirements for people entering the country by making travellers from any country provide a negative coronavirus test in an effort to curb a rapid rise in cases, the Funke media group reported on Tuesday. The health ministry wants "an expansion of test requirements upon entry as quickly as possible", the Funke group newspapers cited a document as saying.

Until now, only air passengers and those entering from high-risk areas have to provide a negative coronavirus test unless they are fully vaccinated or have recovered. In future, Health Minister Jens Spahn wants to make a test compulsory regardless of where travellers are coming from and the means of transport they use, said Funke. It was unclear whether the new testing requirements would also apply to fully vaccinated people.

"The coordination in the government on this is underway," a spokeswoman for the ministry explains. COVID-19 cases have been rising in Europe's biggest economy since early July, due mainly to the spread of the more infectious Delta variant. (Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Caroline Copley)

