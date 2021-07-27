Left Menu

L&T board approves merger of L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 18:26 IST
L&T board approves merger of L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday said its board has approved the amalgamation of the company's wholly-owned arm L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd with the parent firm.

The go-ahead was given in the meeting of board of directors held on Monday, Larsen & Toubro said in a filing to BSE.

''The board of directors of Larsen & Toubro Ltd....has considered and approved a scheme of arrangement for amalgamation of L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd (LTHE) a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) with the company,'' the filing said.

The merger plan is subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals including the approvals of the National Company Law Tribunal/other regulatory authority and the respective shareholders and lenders/creditors of each of the companies involved in the scheme, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021