Left Menu

IndusInd Bank shares climb over 3 pc after earnings announcement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 11:27 IST
IndusInd Bank shares climb over 3 pc after earnings announcement
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

IndusInd Bank shares on Wednesday gained more than 3 percent after the firm reported doubling its net profit to Rs 1,016 crore in the June 2021 quarter.

Shares of the company climbed 3.39 percent to Rs 1,008.80 on BSE.

On NSE, it jumped 3.48 percent to Rs 1,009.80.

IndusInd Bank on Tuesday reported doubling of its net profit to Rs 1,016 crore in the June 2021 quarter, on a dip in provisioning and a surge in other income.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 510.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its total income during April-June 2021 rose to Rs 9,362.76 crore from Rs 8,682.17 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by IndusInd Bank.

Interest income was up at Rs 7,574.70 crore, against Rs 7,161.73 crore a year ago.

Income from retail banking rose nearly 22 percent to Rs 5,685.53 crore in the June 2021 quarter, from Rs 4,674.06 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The private sector lender said it adopted a cautious stance in its business given the impact of the second COVID-19 wave, but is now feeling more confident to maintain the 16-18 percent target on growth in the loan book.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021