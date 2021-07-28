Anystr Announces to Expand to Tier-2 Cities

The brand plans to strengthen its presence through cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Goa, Chandigarh and Patna New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Anystr.com, a leading retail management platform, announces its upcoming expansion plan to two-tier cities. The brand is strategizing to strengthen its presence through expanding to cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Goa, Chandigarh and Patna. Anystr is all geared up to come up with a fresh new perspective and a profitable approach towards the retail industry now in tier-2 cities The brand wants to put all its focus to small towns and cities, as they expect the tier-2 cities to drive the next wave of retail growth when compared with metros and tier-1 cities. Anystr.com is also coming up with a khata system that will help the retailer manage customer khata directly from the app with WhatsApp payment reminders. Commenting on the business, Mr. Ratul Sethi Founder, Anystr said, “Retail sector have received five times more growth and investments in retail infrastructure compared with metros and tier-1 cities in the last decade. Tier-2 cities are opening up opportunities for retailers to expand, these markets are witnessing faster evolution in growth in disposable income, mobile internet, and support infrastructure. Also, the impact of COVID-19 on retail activity has been less severe in small towns and cities thus, we are planning to expand in tier-2 cities.” With Anystr.com, one doesn’t need to physically go to the local shop as the order and re-orders can be placed without any interaction/visits to physical stores. It is an easy and user-friendly interface similar to most popular delivery apps. The focus of the brand is to offer the best services online and as per user’s convenience as it provides them with an easy-to-navigate portal for all their retail requirements. There is no need to download one more app amongst a million others, customers can just scan the QR Code and a link pops up on the browser. The customers will be able to pay on the spot or can opt for COD via their mobile, further making the order secure and reliable. The brand also intends to revolutionise the 800 billion dollars Kirana marketplace of India as it is disjointed with organisational structure going up to only 1 per cent. Anystr.com plans to undertake the structure and digitise the unstructured business establishments to prepare the industry for the coming times with Anystr’s future-forward vision. Anystr.com, in the near future, is also strategising to take the initiative to train and make the small business owners aware of digitisation and automation. The brand believes this will aid the business leaders in increasing their venture’s efficacy by simplifying order management and further helping them expand their footprint. Image: Mr. Ratul Sethi Founder, Anystr PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)