4,182 people violated Covid protocols at Delhi airport between March and July: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 15:08 IST
A total of 4,182 people violated Covid protocols at the Delhi airport between March and July this year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Wednesday.

Singh said 529 such complaints were received from the Hyderabad airport, 301 from the Mumbai airport and 150 from the Bengaluru airport, he said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

''There have been cases of violation mainly related to non-wearing of masks by the persons at various airports for which appropriate actions have been taken by the airport operator in collaboration with local authorities/law enforcing agencies,'' he added.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had issued specific guidelines for airlines, airports and passengers in May 2020 to ensure safe travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

