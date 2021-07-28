Rakhibazaar.com Launches Exclusive Rakhi Collection, Gears Up For Flawless Services

NEW DELHI, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakhibazaar.com, one of the well-known and exclusive online Rakhi stores in India, unveiled its all-new Raksha Bandhan collection recently. It comprises traditional and trendy hand-woven Rakhi threads in different designs and patterns to offer wide choices to its customers for Raksha Bandhan. Ever since this company set its foot in the gifting industry, it has made 3 million successful Rakhi deliveries worldwide.

The new Rakhi collection has over 2000 Rakhi designs handcrafted by the best families of artisans from the popular states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and West Bengal using the best-quality materials such as silver, zardosi, Kundan, Polki, pearls, AD stones, beads, and polished metals. Rakhi Bazaar has rolled out its new catalogue now to let siblings express their love and affection to each other on the most affectionate festival dedicated to sibling love.

''Even in such tough times, we keep ourselves invigorated and motivated to serve our customers better. We understand the significance of Raksha Bandhan in the brothers and sisters' lives and therefore, relentlessly working for months to curate a well-analyzed Rakhi and Rakhi gifts catalog for 2021. Considering the sweetness, love, affection, and warmth in the sibling bond, our artisans have put their best foot forward in creating the best Rakhi threads that will effortlessly reflect heartfelt emotions of people,'' said Deelip Kumar, the CEO of Rakhibazaar.com.

''We at Rakhi Bazaar value the trust of our customers in us and therefore, handle every item they have ordered with great care and ensure to deliver the same product that they have placed the order for. Moreover, we also feel responsible to our Rakhi artisans who have always fulfilled our requirements on time and help us create the best Rakhi catalog every year. So, we made sure that they have a source of income to support their families even during the pandemic and we can together get through these tough times.'' Geographical influence over Rakhi collection Rakhi Bazaar continued with its trend of launching new regional Rakhi for brothers such as Meenakari Rakhi and Lumba Rakhi for Rajasthani customers; Zardosi Rakhi for customers from West Bengal; and AD stone Rakhi for Gujarati customers. Sisters can send Rakhi to USA, UK, Canada, Australia, etc. from India to their brothers to keep the Indian traditions alive.

Latest Rakhi Collection for 2021 • Rakhi for kids includes PUBG, Pizza, Burger N Fries, Doughnut, Noodles, and other Rakhis.

• Auspicious Rakhi such as Ganesha, Rudraksha, Om, Swastika, Krishna, Khanda, etc.

• An exclusive range of colored-themed Rakhi in the hues of blue, red, pink, yellow, purple, silver, etc.

• Bhaiya Bhabhi designer Rakhi in the themes of floral motifs, King and Queen, etc.

• Rakhi signature boxes containing Rakhis, chocolates, roli and rice in container, dryfruits, sweets, etc.

• Rakhi Bazaar also supported the green initiative and brought forth a new collection of Rakhi plants in designer pots for Raksha Bandhan 2021.

About Rakhibazaar.com Rakhi Bazaar is one of India's leading and trusted online Rakhi shops in India. Established back in 2013, the website offers its services in 1000+ Indian cities and 100+ international countries globally. It has a wide range of 5,000+ products categorically enlisted in different sections such as price range, Rakhi variety, Rakhi gift category, city special, and worldwide.

