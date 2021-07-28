Comm min seeks stakeholders' views on IPR issues with respect to India-UK Trade Partnership

The commerce and industry ministry on Wednesday sought suggestions from stakeholders and industry bodies on IPR (intellectual property rights) issues with respect to India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership.

In this enhanced trade partnership agreement, IPR plays a critical role as this pact would be of significant importance to IP intensive industries, both creative and technology-driven.

Therefore, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is keen to take cognizance of the views of all sectors of the society and international stakeholders, including the general public, industry associations, businesses, non-profit organisations, and any other interested stakeholders.

''In this context, the department is carrying out consultations on future trade negotiations between India and the UK, which will last for a period of one month,'' the ministry said. The last date for sending views is August 10. India and the UK in May announced an enhanced trade partnership under which they agreed to negotiate a comprehensive and balanced free trade agreement, including an interim trade pact for delivering early gains.

