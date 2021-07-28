Hughes to connect 1,800 Bank of India sites with satellite broadband

Satellite broadband services firm Hughes Communications India Pvt Ltd (HCIPL) has bagged a deal to connect 1,800 branches of Bank of India across the country.

The project will provide satellite connectivity to Aryavart Bank, Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank (MPGB), Vidharbha Konkan Gramin Bank (VKGB), and Bank of India (BoI) branches that serve rural customers.

''We at Hughes Communications India Pvt Ltd are proud of our association with Bank of India for this vital satellite-based connectivity solution, ensuring network availability and a very good experience across branches.

''Bank of India is one of our oldest customers and a staunch believer in the value of satellite connectivity in delivering services to their customers and ensuring continuous and reliable operations,'' Hughes Communication India Senior Vice-President and Head (Enterprise Business) Shivaji Chatterjee said.

The network will be provided through Hughes Jupiter system, including routers, gateways and network management designed for high performance and efficiency, using capacity on the GSAT11 and NSS12 satellites.

This award adds to HCIPL's robust portfolio of banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) customers, including over 30 nationalised and private banks and connecting over 30,000 branches and 40,000 ATMs, the statement said.

