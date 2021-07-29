ECoR GM inspects Brahmapur railway station

East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Vidya Bhushan inspected the Brahmapur railway station in Odisha's Ganjam district to take stock of the facilities needed to be established as part of its redevelopment plan.

Bhushan said the Brahmapur station would be provided with modern amenities and the circulating area would also be developed and beautified.

The station will be developed with aesthetic lighting, besides improved signage and passenger amenities, including a waiting hall, Bhushan told reporters on Wednesday.

On the resumption of normal train services, the official said the ECoR was in constant touch with the Odisha government on the matter.

Bhushan added that more trains would be run after reviewing the coronavirus situation and taking into account the advice of the state government.

The general manager said a decision would be taken on the Berhampur-Phulbani line based on the return of the project that would be estimated by a survey committee.

Bhushan underlined that it was not feasible in the present scenario to have a terminal point at Berhampur.

Asked about the extension of the platform to accommodate full-length trains, the official assured that the problem would be resolved at the earliest.

The Railway Ministry has granted approval for undertaking pre-investment activities for the Berhampur-Sambalpur new line, which will be constructed by the Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Limited, the ECoR said in a release.

On Sunday, the Khurda Road Divisional Railway Manager Shashi Kant Singh inspected the Cuttack station over its redevelopment.

Many redevelopment works, including improved passenger amenities, have been initiated within the past five years at Cuttack station, Singh had said.

Further redevelopment of Cuttack railway station will be done by the Rail Land Development Authority, the official had said.

