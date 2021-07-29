Left Menu

Clariant hikes 2021 outlook as sales, margin increase

Its quarterly sales from continuing operations increased by 12% in local currency to 1.03 billion francs, while EBITDA margin jumped to 16.8% from 14.6% in the year-ago period. For the third quarter, Clariant expected continued strong growth in local currency year-on-year, underpinned by expansion in all three Business Areas.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 11:07 IST
Clariant hikes 2021 outlook as sales, margin increase

Clariant AG increased its outlook on Thursday, as the Swiss specialty chemicals maker saw local currency sales growth of 7% to 9% and a step-up in its EBITDA margin to 16%-17%.

The company said its second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 28% to 173 million Swiss francs ($190.32 million). Its quarterly sales from continuing operations increased by 12% in local currency to 1.03 billion francs, while EBITDA margin jumped to 16.8% from 14.6% in the year-ago period.

For the third quarter, Clariant expected continued strong growth in local currency year-on-year, underpinned by expansion in all three Business Areas. It aimed to beef up year-on-year margins in the quarter via volume growth, cost discipline, and pricing action to overcome the rise in raw material and logistics costs. The market had on average expected second-quarter EBITDA of 160 million francs on sales of 992 million, according to a consensus compiled for the company.

($1 = 0.9090 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021